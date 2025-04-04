DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,893 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of DraftKings worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $6,730,399.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,366,158. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,525 shares of company stock valued at $117,241,446 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

