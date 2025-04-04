Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.31.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

Shares of DOL traded down C$5.13 on Friday, reaching C$154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,945. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$107.80 and a twelve month high of C$174.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$146.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.