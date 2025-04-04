Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Jonathan Leiken Sells 177 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Leiken sold 177 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $13,374.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 13.3 %

DLTR opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 42.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $3,769,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 831.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 62,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

