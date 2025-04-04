Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director William W. Douglas III Purchases 701 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $67.22 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $135.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

