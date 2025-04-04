Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,928 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Trading Down 8.6 %

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $362.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.84. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

