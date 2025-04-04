Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 43594821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
