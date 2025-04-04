Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 43594821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 263,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,943 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.