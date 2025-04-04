Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

