Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Boosted by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,166,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,207,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

