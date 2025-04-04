Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.