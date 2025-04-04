Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,047 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 5.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Digital Realty Trust worth $523,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 277,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,131,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

