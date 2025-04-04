DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 172,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,451,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $65.62 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

