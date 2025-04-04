DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 131 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

