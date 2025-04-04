DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $392,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Hubbell by 50.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.13.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $321.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $313.13 and a one year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

