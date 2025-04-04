DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $618,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $233.27 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average of $234.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.38.

In other news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,258 shares of company stock worth $3,753,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

