DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Trading Down 9.3 %

DexCom stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

