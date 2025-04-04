Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 8200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 36.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

