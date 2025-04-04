Der Valk Eric Van Sells 525 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $59,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,201.42. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Der Valk Eric Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OLLI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $120.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
