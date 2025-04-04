DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in DaVita by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in DaVita by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA opened at $153.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $179.60.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

