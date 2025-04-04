DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Outlook for SFNC Earnings

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 813.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

