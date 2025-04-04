DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook of CWBC FY2025 Earnings

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.59%.

CWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 7.7 %

CWBC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $324.06 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Martin E. Plourd sold 7,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $148,918.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,514.62. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Kim acquired 1,600 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,690.08. This trade represents a 2.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,805 shares of company stock worth $104,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.