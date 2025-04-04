DA Davidson Decreases Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.61. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

BOK Financial Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

