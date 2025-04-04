D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.00 and last traded at $125.25. Approximately 428,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,815,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $713,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.