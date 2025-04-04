Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 196.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,425,881.75. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,621.72. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

