Cynosure Group LLC Sells 566 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,854,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick purchased 2,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,859.93. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last three months. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

RLI Stock Down 0.1 %

RLI opened at $80.68 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

