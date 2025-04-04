Cynosure Group LLC Sells 44 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $327.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $321.93 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

