Cynosure Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $165.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

