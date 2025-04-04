Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,545 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $141.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.