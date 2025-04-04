Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Toro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 127.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 66.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Toro by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Toro Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Toro announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

