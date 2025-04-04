Currys (LON:CURY) Trading 10.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.29). 14,405,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.17).
Analyst Ratings Changes
CURY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CURY
Currys Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Currys
In related news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,273.58). Corporate insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.