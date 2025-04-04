Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 466595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Curaleaf Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $542.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $331.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.87 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

