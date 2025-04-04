Cryoport’s (CYRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Cryoport Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

