Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

