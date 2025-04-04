Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.19 and last traded at $99.58. 630,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,401,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Crocs Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

