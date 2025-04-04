Critical Analysis: Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) vs. Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) and Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pyxis Tankers
|65.17%
|32.93%
|18.44%
|Euronav
|117.02%
|22.29%
|10.17%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pyxis Tankers and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pyxis Tankers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Euronav
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Risk & Volatility
Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Euronav”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pyxis Tankers
|$51.54 million
|0.62
|$37.04 million
|$0.81
|3.74
|Euronav
|$940.25 million
|1.80
|$858.03 million
|$4.38
|1.99
Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Pyxis Tankers beats Euronav on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.
