Critical Analysis: Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) vs. Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) and Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers 65.17% 32.93% 18.44% Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pyxis Tankers and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euronav 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.03%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Euronav.

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Euronav”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $51.54 million 0.62 $37.04 million $0.81 3.74 Euronav $940.25 million 1.80 $858.03 million $4.38 1.99

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats Euronav on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.