Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 29168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.02.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,590 shares in the company, valued at $22,294,368.70. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cricut by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

