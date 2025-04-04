Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.84 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 170.60 ($2.24). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 168.07 ($2.20), with a volume of 938,209 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.53. The firm has a market cap of £412.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is -125.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider William Floydd acquired 11,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £17,307.68 ($22,677.78). Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

