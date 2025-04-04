Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 390460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXT. Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Trading Down 10.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crane NXT by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

