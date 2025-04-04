Coty (COTY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coty (NYSE: COTY):
- 4/2/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – Coty is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.
- 2/24/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Coty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Coty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.
Coty Price Performance
Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 3,631,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,594. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coty
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.