Coty (COTY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coty (NYSE: COTY):

4/2/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Coty is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

2/24/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Coty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Coty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 3,631,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,594. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Coty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

