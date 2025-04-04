Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1036345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 5.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.