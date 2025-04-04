Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1036345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,712,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 142,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 534,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 257,077 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

