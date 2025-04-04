Cormark Cuts Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target to $10.80

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price decreased by Cormark from $11.50 to $10.80 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,384.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,610 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,043,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 299,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

