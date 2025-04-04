Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,334 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.45% of Corebridge Financial worth $77,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 4,624.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,707,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,472 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,305,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 165,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.