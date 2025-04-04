Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Up 10.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.00. The company traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.03. 4,105,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 1,440,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

