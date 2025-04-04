Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.00. The company traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 1868616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Cormark upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

