Contrasting Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT)

Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Juma Technology and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 12.99% 19.80% 5.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juma Technology and Verizon Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications $134.79 billion 1.42 $17.51 billion $4.14 11.01

Analyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Juma Technology and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verizon Communications 0 10 6 2 2.56

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Juma Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Juma Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

