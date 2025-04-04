Contrasting Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($1.31) -0.96 Revolution Medicines $742,000.00 8,235.80 -$436.37 million ($3.57) -9.21

Quince Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -53.27% -22.73% Revolution Medicines N/A -33.67% -30.08%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quince Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 5 2 3.29 Revolution Medicines 0 0 12 1 3.08

Quince Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.92%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $65.23, indicating a potential upside of 98.45%. Given Quince Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quince Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company’s RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

