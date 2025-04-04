Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and traded as low as $6.76. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 25,404 shares trading hands.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.