Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

