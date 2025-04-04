Conquis Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 231,997 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Conquis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

