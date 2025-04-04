Conquis Financial LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. The trade was a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $309.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

