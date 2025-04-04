Conquis Financial LLC Invests $41,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 157,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

